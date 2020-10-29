Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:
08-10-16-36-40-42
(eight, ten, sixteen, thirty-six, forty, forty-two)
