Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
02-09-12-29-34
(two, nine, twelve, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
02-09-12-29-34
(two, nine, twelve, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Night' game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Comments