Lottery

SC Lottery

The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Estimated jackpot: $118 million

08-10-24-28-29, Power-Up: 2

(eight, ten, twenty-four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine; Power, Up: two)

8-8-5

(eight, eight, five)

7-4-2

(seven, four, two)

0-5-9-1

(zero, five, nine, one)

5-0-3-7

(five, zero, three, seven)

11-28-37-40-53, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2

(eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-three; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $116 million

  Comments  
