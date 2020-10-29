Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $118 million
08-10-24-28-29, Power-Up: 2
(eight, ten, twenty-four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine; Power, Up: two)
8-8-5
(eight, eight, five)
7-4-2
(seven, four, two)
0-5-9-1
(zero, five, nine, one)
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
5-0-3-7
(five, zero, three, seven)
11-28-37-40-53, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-three; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
Comments