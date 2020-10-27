Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
06-13-34-46-62, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3
(six, thirteen, thirty-four, forty-six, sixty-two; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)
13-15-19-25-37, Power-Up: 3
(thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-seven; Power, Up: three)
6-9-8
(six, nine, eight)
2-8-3
(two, eight, three)
4-5-0-3
(four, five, zero, three)
3-5-3-9
(three, five, three, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
