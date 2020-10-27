Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Lottery

GA Lottery

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

3-2-2

(three, two, two)

6-4-8

(six, four, eight)

6-4-8-3

(six, four, eight, three)

2-8-2-6

(two, eight, two, six)

01-13-21-30-41, Cash Ball: 2

(one, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty, forty-one; Cash Ball: two)

8-2-1-1-6

(eight, two, one, one, six)

2-1-0-1-2

(two, one, zero, one, two)

06-13-34-46-62, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3

(six, thirteen, thirty-four, forty-six, sixty-two; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $116 million

