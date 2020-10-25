Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
9-6-5
(nine, six, five)
8-7-0
(eight, seven, zero)
9-1-7-4
(nine, one, seven, four)
5-6-9-2
(five, six, nine, two)
14-39-44-45-53, Cash Ball: 4
(fourteen, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-three; Cash Ball: four)
9-7-8-9-6
(nine, seven, eight, nine, six)
1-9-7-8-3
(one, nine, seven, eight, three)
Estimated jackpot: $109 million
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
