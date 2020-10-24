Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
18-34-44-60-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2
(eighteen, thirty-four, forty-four, sixty, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $97 million
08-15-16-17-20, Power-Up: 3
(eight, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty; Power, Up: three)
8-0-5
(eight, zero, five)
5-1-9
(five, one, nine)
2-9-3-5
(two, nine, three, five)
8-1-2-4
(eight, one, two, four)
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
