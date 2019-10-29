These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

03-04-05-07-10-13-14-16-17-18-19-22

(three, four, five, seven, ten, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

01-04-05-07-08-14-15-17-18-21-22-23

(one, four, five, seven, eight, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

07-09-10-11-13-14-17-18-19-20-22-23

(seven, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

6-2-6

(six, two, six)

1-2-1

(one, two, one)

9-6-3-3

(nine, six, three, three)

5-9-5-2

(five, nine, five, two)

23-31-45-48-58, Cash Ball: 4

(twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: four)

5-5-9-5-7

(five, five, nine, five, seven)

3-2-6-1-3

(three, two, six, one, three)

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

Estimated jackpot: $140 million