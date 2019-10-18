These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

01-06-07-08-11-12-17-18-20-21-22-24

(one, six, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

01-02-03-04-05-06-10-13-14-15-18-22

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

(one, two, three, four, five, six, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two)

05-06-07-08-09-13-14-16-19-20-23-24

(five, six, seven, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)

9-5-4

(nine, five, four)

3-7-0

(three, seven, zero)

1-6-4-5

(one, six, four, five)

4-0-9-6

(four, zero, nine, six)

07-22-23-30-43, Cash Ball: 2

(seven, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty, forty-three; Cash Ball: two)

8-3-9-5-8

(eight, three, nine, five, eight)

3-3-7-8-7

(three, three, seven, eight, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $71 million

Estimated jackpot: $110 million