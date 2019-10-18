Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
01-06-07-08-11-12-17-18-20-21-22-24
(one, six, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-02-03-04-05-06-10-13-14-15-18-22
(one, two, three, four, five, six, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two)
05-06-07-08-09-13-14-16-19-20-23-24
(five, six, seven, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)
9-5-4
(nine, five, four)
3-7-0
(three, seven, zero)
1-6-4-5
(one, six, four, five)
4-0-9-6
(four, zero, nine, six)
07-22-23-30-43, Cash Ball: 2
(seven, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty, forty-three; Cash Ball: two)
8-3-9-5-8
(eight, three, nine, five, eight)
3-3-7-8-7
(three, three, seven, eight, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $71 million
Estimated jackpot: $110 million
