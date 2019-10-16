These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

03-06-08-10-12-15-17-18-19-20-21-23

(three, six, eight, ten, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

03-04-06-07-10-12-15-18-21-22-23-24

(three, four, six, seven, ten, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

01-05-06-08-09-11-12-13-16-18-19-20

(one, five, six, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)

7-2-2

(seven, two, two)

7-1-4

(seven, one, four)

9-3-2-8

(nine, three, two, eight)

7-5-0-3

(seven, five, zero, three)

10-20-30-32-50, Cash Ball: 3

(ten, twenty, thirty, thirty-two, fifty; Cash Ball: three)

3-6-0-1-6

(three, six, zero, one, six)

6-4-8-2-4

(six, four, eight, two, four)

Estimated jackpot: $71 million

Estimated jackpot: $100 million