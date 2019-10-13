Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $65 million
05-28-29-32-34, Power-Up: 2
0-3-8
0-7-4
4-9-7-0
8-2-3-7
12-29-34-53-65, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
