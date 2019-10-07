Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-14-25-28-29
(one, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $764,000
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-14-25-28-29
(one, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $764,000
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments