These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

01-02-04-05-08-10-11-19-20-21-23-24

(one, two, four, five, eight, ten, eleven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

03-07-09-10-11-12-13-18-19-20-21-24

(three, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

02-03-04-08-09-12-13-14-19-21-23-24

(two, three, four, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

01-02-04-08-10-13-14-16-17-18-19-24

(one, two, four, eight, ten, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

5-3-8

(five, three, eight)

2-2-2

(two, two, two)

4-5-4

(four, five, four)

7-3-1-0

(seven, three, one, zero)

9-3-2-1

(nine, three, two, one)

0-4-6-5

(zero, four, six, five)

01-05-48-50-51, Cash Ball: 1

(one, five, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-one; Cash Ball: one)

08-16-18-31-32

(eight, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $426,000

7-3-9-7-4

(seven, three, nine, seven, four)

4-0-0-5-5

(four, zero, zero, five, five)

02-11-18-20-34-40

(two, eleven, eighteen, twenty, thirty-four, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $3.1 million

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Estimated jackpot: $50 million