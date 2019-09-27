Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
01-02-04-05-08-10-11-19-20-21-23-24
(one, two, four, five, eight, ten, eleven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
03-07-09-10-11-12-13-18-19-20-21-24
(three, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)
02-03-04-08-09-12-13-14-19-21-23-24
(two, three, four, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
01-02-04-08-10-13-14-16-17-18-19-24
(one, two, four, eight, ten, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four)
5-3-8
(five, three, eight)
2-2-2
(two, two, two)
4-5-4
(four, five, four)
7-3-1-0
(seven, three, one, zero)
9-3-2-1
(nine, three, two, one)
0-4-6-5
(zero, four, six, five)
01-05-48-50-51, Cash Ball: 1
(one, five, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-one; Cash Ball: one)
08-16-18-31-32
(eight, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $426,000
7-3-9-7-4
(seven, three, nine, seven, four)
4-0-0-5-5
(four, zero, zero, five, five)
02-11-18-20-34-40
(two, eleven, eighteen, twenty, thirty-four, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $3.1 million
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Comments