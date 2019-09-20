These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

01-04-05-06-07-10-11-13-15-16-23-24

(one, four, five, six, seven, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

02-04-12-13-14-16-17-19-20-21-22-24

(two, four, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

04-06-07-08-10-12-13-15-16-22-23-24

(four, six, seven, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

02-04-07-10-12-13-14-18-20-22-23-24

(two, four, seven, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

6-2-9

(six, two, nine)

5-3-0

(five, three, zero)

3-6-3-6

(three, six, three, six)

1-7-8-4

(one, seven, eight, four)

03-23-28-31-32, Cash Ball: 1

(three, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two; Cash Ball: one)

5-9-5-1-2

(five, nine, five, one, two)

4-1-1-1-1

(four, one, one, one, one)

Estimated jackpot: $211 million

Estimated jackpot: $80 million