Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:
06-08-16-17-29-37
(six, eight, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:
06-08-16-17-29-37
(six, eight, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Night' game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments