Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
11-12-22-31-37, Lucky Ball: 7
(eleven, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Lucky Ball: seven)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
11-12-22-31-37, Lucky Ball: 7
(eleven, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Lucky Ball: seven)
SC Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments