Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
16-19-26-32-40
(sixteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
16-19-26-32-40
(sixteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Night' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments