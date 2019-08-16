Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
01-03-04-09-10-12-13-14-15-20-22-23
(one, three, four, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)
04-05-06-08-09-13-14-16-18-22-23-24
(four, five, six, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
02-04-05-06-07-10-11-16-18-20-23-24
(two, four, five, six, seven, ten, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)
0-6-1
(zero, six, one)
8-6-5
(eight, six, five)
9-3-9-4
(nine, three, nine, four)
2-5-6-1
(two, five, six, one)
24-28-35-38-56, Cash Ball: 1
(twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-eight, fifty-six; Cash Ball: one)
9-9-5-5-8
(nine, nine, five, five, eight)
1-0-9-2-4
(one, zero, nine, two, four)
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
Estimated jackpot: $149 million
