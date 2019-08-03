Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
01-03-04-05-07-08-13-14-16-18-20-21
(one, three, four, five, seven, eight, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)
02-04-06-07-10-11-12-13-14-18-20-21
(two, four, six, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)
01-02-06-09-10-11-12-17-18-20-22-23
(one, two, six, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)
1-0-2
(one, zero, two)
6-3-8
(six, three, eight)
2-3-7-6
(two, three, seven, six)
9-3-5-4
(nine, three, five, four)
0-3-6-3-6
(zero, three, six, three, six)
6-9-3-4-0
(six, nine, three, four, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
Comments