These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

01-03-04-05-07-08-13-14-16-18-20-21

(one, three, four, five, seven, eight, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)

02-04-06-07-10-11-12-13-14-18-20-21

(two, four, six, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)

01-02-06-09-10-11-12-17-18-20-22-23

(one, two, six, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

1-0-2

(one, zero, two)

6-3-8

(six, three, eight)

2-3-7-6

(two, three, seven, six)

9-3-5-4

(nine, three, five, four)

0-3-6-3-6

(zero, three, six, three, six)

6-9-3-4-0

(six, nine, three, four, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

Estimated jackpot: $102 million