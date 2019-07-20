Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
02-03-04-05-07-14-16-18-20-21-22-23
(two, three, four, five, seven, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
02-04-05-08-12-15-18-19-20-22-23-24
(two, four, five, eight, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
02-03-05-07-08-10-12-13-17-18-20-24
(two, three, five, seven, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four)
01-02-03-05-06-08-13-16-19-20-22-23
(one, two, three, five, six, eight, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)
3-6-0
(three, six, zero)
6-7-2
(six, seven, two)
3-2-1-1
(three, two, one, one)
1-4-4-8
(one, four, four, eight)
04-24-39-58-59, Cash Ball: 4
(four, twenty-four, thirty-nine, fifty-eight, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: four)
2-4-8-1-0
(two, four, eight, one, zero)
0-2-3-0-3
(zero, two, three, zero, three)
Estimated jackpot: $168 million
05-26-36-64-69, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 3
(five, twenty-six, thirty-six, sixty-four, sixty-nine; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: three)
