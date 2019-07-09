Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
03-04-05-06-09-11-13-14-17-21-22-23
(three, four, five, six, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
01-03-04-06-09-10-12-16-19-21-22-23
(one, three, four, six, nine, ten, twelve, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
02-03-05-07-11-14-16-20-21-22-23-24
(two, three, five, seven, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
8-4-8
(eight, four, eight)
8-7-3
(eight, seven, three)
2-4-1-6
(two, four, one, six)
6-0-6-0
(six, zero, six, zero)
08-10-18-24-48, Cash Ball: 4
(eight, ten, eighteen, twenty-four, forty-eight; Cash Ball: four)
2-4-3-3-9
(two, four, three, three, nine)
4-8-6-5-4
(four, eight, six, five, four)
Estimated jackpot: $107 million
Estimated jackpot: $180 million
