These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

JC-6H-7H-10H-9S

(JC, 6H, 7H, 10H, 9S)

02-03-04-05-07-09-10-12-13-14-18-20

(two, three, four, five, seven, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty)

01-02-03-07-09-14-15-16-17-18-21-23

(one, two, three, seven, nine, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

01-03-04-09-11-12-14-16-17-18-23-24

(one, three, four, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

01-06-07-10-11-15-16-17-20-21-22-24

(one, six, seven, ten, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

1-2-1

(one, two, one)

3-2-9

(three, two, nine)

3-3-1

(three, three, one)

9-8-8-3

(nine, eight, eight, three)

1-2-9-6

(one, two, nine, six)

9-5-8-2

(nine, five, eight, two)

06-08-20-21-22

(six, eight, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $532,000

9-1-5-1-9

(nine, one, five, one, nine)

3-2-1-6-2

(three, two, one, six, two)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

08-11-14-16-49, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(eight, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, forty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)