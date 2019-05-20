Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:
01-02-22-31-43-44
(one, two, twenty-two, thirty-one, forty-three, forty-four)
