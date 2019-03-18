Lottery

SC Lottery

The Associated Press

March 18, 2019 11:04 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

03-11-24-27-39, Lucky Ball: 14

(three, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

05-15-16-25-28, Power-Up: 5

(five, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight; Power, Up: five)

3-2-3

(three, two, three)

3-0-6

(three, zero, six)

9-7-4-3

(nine, seven, four, three)

4-5-8-9

(four, five, eight, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $550 million

  Comments  