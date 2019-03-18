SC Lottery

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
03-11-24-27-39, Lucky Ball: 14
(three, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
05-15-16-25-28, Power-Up: 5
(five, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight; Power, Up: five)
3-2-3
(three, two, three)
3-0-6
(three, zero, six)
9-7-4-3
(nine, seven, four, three)
4-5-8-9
(four, five, eight, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $550 million
Comments