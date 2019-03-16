SC Lottery

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
03-08-14-18-35, Power-Up: 2
(three, eight, fourteen, eighteen, thirty-five; Power, Up: two)
8-8-1
(eight, eight, one)
4-9-0
(four, nine, zero)
5-3-4-2
(five, three, four, two)
5-1-6-3
(five, one, six, three)
30-34-39-53-67, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(thirty, thirty-four, thirty-nine, fifty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
