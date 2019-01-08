These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
JC-JD-6D-10D-10H
01-03-04-05-07-08-13-16-17-22-23-24
04-06-07-11-12-13-14-16-20-21-22-23
01-03-04-05-06-07-13-15-19-20-21-24
7-1-7
4-4-4
4-5-5-5
5-0-3-3
1-8-5-3-1
9-0-2-2-1
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
