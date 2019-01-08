Lottery

GA Lottery

The Associated Press

January 08, 2019 07:17 PM

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

JC-JD-6D-10D-10H

(JC, JD, 6D, 10D, 10H)

01-03-04-05-07-08-13-16-17-22-23-24

(one, three, four, five, seven, eight, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

04-06-07-11-12-13-14-16-20-21-22-23

(four, six, seven, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

01-03-04-05-06-07-13-15-19-20-21-24

(one, three, four, five, six, seven, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

7-1-7

(seven, one, seven)

4-4-4

(four, four, four)

4-5-5-5

(four, five, five, five)

5-0-3-3

(five, zero, three, three)

1-8-5-3-1

(one, eight, five, three, one)

9-0-2-2-1

(nine, zero, two, two, one)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

