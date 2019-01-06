Lottery

SC Lottery

The Associated Press

January 06, 2019 12:29 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

04-06-08-17-37, Power-Up: 3

(four, six, eight, seventeen, thirty-seven; Power, Up: three)

3-6-9

(three, six, nine)

3-2-5

(three, two, five)

1-1-8-9

(one, one, eight, nine)

3-8-0-6

(three, eight, zero, six)

03-07-15-27-69, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2

(three, seven, fifteen, twenty-seven, sixty-nine; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $69 million

