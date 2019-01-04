Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
QC-KH-2D-3H-8H
(QC, KH, 2D, 3H, 8H)
