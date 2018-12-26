Lottery

SC Lottery

The Associated Press

December 26, 2018 11:10 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Estimated jackpot: $348 million

06-07-19-22-36, Power-Up: 3

(six, seven, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-six; Power, Up: three)

2-1-5

(two, one, five)

1-7-1

(one, seven, one)

0-9-7-2

(zero, nine, seven, two)

7-9-5-3

(seven, nine, five, three)

05-25-38-52-67, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(five, twenty-five, thirty-eight, fifty-two, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

