SC Lottery

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
02-09-14-27-47, Lucky Ball: 7
(two, nine, fourteen, twenty-seven, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: seven)
Estimated jackpot: $321 million
16-22-33-34-35, Power-Up: 2
(sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five; Power, Up: two)
4-7-8
(four, seven, eight)
6-5-0
(six, five, zero)
1-6-2-6
(one, six, two, six)
6-9-0-9
(six, nine, zero, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $294 million
