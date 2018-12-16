Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
AC-AS-7C-7D-6S
(AC, AS, 7C, 7D, 6S)
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
AC-AS-7C-7D-6S
(AC, AS, 7C, 7D, 6S)
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
SC Lottery.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments