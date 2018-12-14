SC Lottery

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
05-22-26-43-49, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 4
(five, twenty-two, twenty-six, forty-three, forty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: four)
04-08-19-20-21, Power-Up: 2
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
(four, eight, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one; Power, Up: two)
1-2-2
(one, two, two)
6-2-5
(six, two, five)
0-9-6-0
(zero, nine, six, zero)
5-6-1-8
(five, six, one, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $246 million
Comments