Lottery

SC Lottery

The Associated Press

December 14, 2018 11:09 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

05-22-26-43-49, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 4

(five, twenty-two, twenty-six, forty-three, forty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: four)

04-08-19-20-21, Power-Up: 2

(four, eight, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one; Power, Up: two)

1-2-2

(one, two, two)

6-2-5

(six, two, five)

0-9-6-0

(zero, nine, six, zero)

5-6-1-8

(five, six, one, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $246 million

