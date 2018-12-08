Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
QH-2C-10C-7H-8S
(QH, 2C, 10C, 7H, 8S)
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
QH-2C-10C-7H-8S
(QH, 2C, 10C, 7H, 8S)
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Evening' game.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments