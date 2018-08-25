Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

The Associated Press

August 25, 2018 12:48 AM

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

01-06-13-18-49, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 2

Estimated jackpot: $118 million

