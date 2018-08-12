Winning numbers drawn in ‘All or Nothing Morning’ game

The winning numbers in Sunday morning's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Morning" game were:
01-02-04-06-08-10-11-15-16-18-22-23
(one, two, four, six, eight, ten, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
August 12, 2018 10:22 AM
The winning numbers in Sunday morning's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Morning" game were:
01-02-04-06-08-10-11-15-16-18-22-23
(one, two, four, six, eight, ten, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
Comments