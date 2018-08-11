These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
KC-JD-4H-4S-10S
(KC, JD, 4H, 4S, 10S)
02-03-07-09-10-12-13-18-19-20-22-24
(two, three, seven, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-02-03-06-08-10-12-14-15-19-20-22
(one, two, three, six, eight, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
03-04-08-10-11-12-13-14-15-17-22-23
(three, four, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
01-02-04-09-11-12-13-14-16-20-23-24
(one, two, four, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)
3-8-2
(three, eight, two)
9-0-6
(nine, zero, six)
0-3-6-0
(zero, three, six, zero)
8-9-3-6
(eight, nine, three, six)
9-2-1-3-4
(nine, two, one, three, four)
2-0-3-0-6
(two, zero, three, zero, six)
Estimated jackpot: $75 million
Estimated jackpot: $247 million
