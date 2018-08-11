Lottery

GA Lottery

The Associated Press

August 11, 2018 10:13 PM

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

KC-JD-4H-4S-10S

(KC, JD, 4H, 4S, 10S)

02-03-07-09-10-12-13-18-19-20-22-24

(two, three, seven, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

01-02-03-06-08-10-12-14-15-19-20-22

(one, two, three, six, eight, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

03-04-08-10-11-12-13-14-15-17-22-23

(three, four, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

01-02-04-09-11-12-13-14-16-20-23-24

(one, two, four, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)

3-8-2

(three, eight, two)

9-0-6

(nine, zero, six)

0-3-6-0

(zero, three, six, zero)

8-9-3-6

(eight, nine, three, six)

9-2-1-3-4

(nine, two, one, three, four)

2-0-3-0-6

(two, zero, three, zero, six)

Estimated jackpot: $75 million

Estimated jackpot: $247 million

