Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘All or Nothing Night’ game

The Associated Press

July 21, 2018 10:14 PM

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Night" game were:

02-03-05-06-08-10-11-13-15-16-18-23

(two, three, five, six, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three)

  Comments  