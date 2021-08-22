Golf cart driver killed in crash on Midlands road, SC Highway Patrol says

A Midlands man was killed Friday night when the golf cart he was driving was hit by a car, South Carolina officials said.

Frank Sanders was identified as the man driving the golf cart, according to Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker. The 74-year-old Sumter resident died at the scene, Baker said.

At about 8:30 p.m., the golf cart was heading north on S.C. 261/North Kings Highway when it was hit from behind by a 2010 Lexus heading in the same direction, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee of South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened near the intersection with Raccoon Road in the Dalzell area, about 6 miles from Shaw Air Force Base.

The Lexus driver was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt, according to Lee. No other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol.

Information on how fast the Lexus was going, and if the driver will face any criminal charges, was not available. The collision remains under investigation by Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Motorcycle rider killed in crash

Through Friday afternoon, 686 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data shows.

At least 25 were killed in Sumter County crashes in 2021, DPS reported.

That includes Charles Wade, III, who was killed in a motorcycle crash earlier Friday about 5 miles away from where Sanders was killed, according to Baker.

The 27-year-old Dalzell resident was wearing a helmet and died at the scene, Baker said.

The accident happened at about 2:20 p.m., on S.C. 441/Peach Orchard Road at the intersection with U.S. 521, according to Baker. That’s near Tomas Sumter Academy.

Wade was riding a 2020 motorcycle and the collision occurred when a 2017 Honda heading in the opposite direction made a turn, according to Master Trooper David Jones of Highway Patrol.

The Honda driver was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt, according to Jones. No other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol.

This two-vehicle collision also remains under investigation by Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

At least 95 people have been killed in motorcycle crashes on South Carolina roads in 2021, and three happened in Sumter County, according to DPS.