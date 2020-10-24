Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Traffic

Five injured in early Saturday vehicle crash in Burton, fire district says

Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle wreck in Burton Saturday morning, according to a Saturday news release.

The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services responded to a crash at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Laurel Bay Road just after midnight Saturday.

Burton FD_MVC Trask 5 Injured_102420.jpg
Burton Fire District responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Laurel Bay Road just after midnight Saturday. Five people were injured.  Submitted

The crash resulted in heavy damages to two vehicles in the crash, a passenger vehicle and a pickup truck, according to the release.

The five people involved in the crash appeared to have non-life threatening injuries, the release said.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Burton Fire District has responded to 28 vehicle crashes on Trask Parkway this year, according to the release. 64% of those crashes have resulted in injuries.

Profile Image of Kacen Bayless
Kacen Bayless
A reporter for The Island Packet covering local government and development, Kacen Bayless is a native of St. Louis, Missouri. He graduated from the University of Missouri with an emphasis in investigative reporting. In the past, he’s worked for St. Louis Magazine, the Columbia Missourian, KBIA and the Columbia Business Times. His work has garnered Missouri and South Carolina Press Association awards for investigative, enterprise, in-depth, health, growth and government reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service