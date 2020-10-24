Traffic
Five injured in early Saturday vehicle crash in Burton, fire district says
Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle wreck in Burton Saturday morning, according to a Saturday news release.
The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services responded to a crash at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Laurel Bay Road just after midnight Saturday.
The crash resulted in heavy damages to two vehicles in the crash, a passenger vehicle and a pickup truck, according to the release.
The five people involved in the crash appeared to have non-life threatening injuries, the release said.
The Burton Fire District has responded to 28 vehicle crashes on Trask Parkway this year, according to the release. 64% of those crashes have resulted in injuries.
Comments