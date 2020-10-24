Five injured in early Saturday vehicle crash in Burton, fire district says

Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle wreck in Burton Saturday morning, according to a Saturday news release.

The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services responded to a crash at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Laurel Bay Road just after midnight Saturday.

Burton Fire District responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Laurel Bay Road just after midnight Saturday. Five people were injured. Submitted

The crash resulted in heavy damages to two vehicles in the crash, a passenger vehicle and a pickup truck, according to the release.

The five people involved in the crash appeared to have non-life threatening injuries, the release said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Burton Fire District has responded to 28 vehicle crashes on Trask Parkway this year, according to the release. 64% of those crashes have resulted in injuries.