Horses wandered onto I-95 in Ridgeland. Resulting crash sent 3 people to hospital

Two horses got out of their enclosure and wandered onto I-95 early Saturday morning in Ridgeland, causing three cars to crash, according to a police collision report.

One person was airlifted from the scene of the 4:48 a.m. crash, and two others were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to George Wynn, assistant chief of the Ridgeland Fire Department.

The three vehicles all were traveling north on I-95, according to a collision report from the Ridgeland Police Department.

The two horses walked onto the highway from the median, and both were struck by the first vehicle, a Toyota sedan, which then went into the median.

The horses were killed, the report said.

The driver of the second vehicle, a Lexus SUV, did not see the dead horses on the highway and struck one of them. That vehicle overturned on its right side and then onto its roof before coming to a stop about 300 feet away.

The third vehicle, a Chevrolet pickup, also hit one of the dead horses and came to a stop on the highway’s right shoulder.

None of the vehicles hit another vehicle, according to the report.

Ridgeland police spokesman Sgt. Tim East said there we no charges filed in relation to the crash.