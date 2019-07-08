One person killed in 2-vehicle collision on Beaufort highway; others injured

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One person was killed and two others were injured in a collision Sunday night at the intersection of S.C. 170 and Savannah Highway in Beaufort.

Major Ron Wekenmann of the Port Royal Police Department confirmed on Monday morning that the crash was fatal.

He said two others were hospitalized after the crash. Their conditions were not available on Monday morning.

Two vehicles were involved, according to a news release sent from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The identity of the person killed was not released on Monday morning.

Details also were not available about the circumstances of the collision and the vehicles involved.





This story will be updated as more information becomes available.