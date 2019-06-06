3-vehicle accident between Hilton Head bridges blocks westbound traffic, police say

Google maps shows heavy traffic on Hilton Head Island as first responders work on an accident Thursday evening. Google Maps

A three-vehicle accident appears to be slowing down or stopping traffic on much of U.S. 278 on Hilton Head Island at rush hour Thursday evening.

Two passenger cars and a delivery truck were involved in the accident that occurred between the two Hilton Head Island bridges, Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage said.

Injuries were unknown.

He said the accident was cleared about 5:30 p.m.

Traffic still appeared to be stopped or moving slow about 6 p.m. Google maps showed traffic backed up on U.S. 278 to Sea Turtle Marketplace, formerly known as Pineland Station.

The Cross Island Parkway also shows slowed or stopped traffic to about Resurrection Christian Community Church.

This story will be updated.