A car jumped the curb and went off Bluffton Parkway Sunday. Here’s where it landed

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

A car that jumped the curb on eastbound Bluffton Parkway Sunday afternoon took out a palmetto tree before running into the Stop N Stor building at 4407 Bluffton Parkway, according to spokesperson Lee Levesque with the Bluffton Township Fire District.

Around 12:30 p.m., the car hopped the curb and skidded along the bike path before striking the building, Levesque said.

The car went into a stormwater retention pond on the side of the road and left several long scratches on the building.

An adult male who was driving the car had a medical emergency while driving and lost control on Bluffton Parkway, according to Joy Nelson of the Bluffton Police Department.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He was transported to Hilton Head Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries, Levesque said.

The damage on the Stop N Stor building off Bluffton Parkway in Bluffton. Katherine Kokal The Island Packet

The man sustained “no major trauma” due to the collision, Levesque said.

Drivers on Waze and Facebook reported heavy traffic after the accident as a tow company came to remove the car from the ditch.

The scene where a car went into the Stop N Stor storage facility off Bluffton Parkway in Bluffton. Katherine Kokal The Island Packet