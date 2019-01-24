Update: Vehicle fire tied up traffic near busy Okatie intersection Thursday morning

Traffic was heavy in the area along U.S. 278 in Hardeeville and around the intersection of S.C. 170 and U.S. 278 in Okatie during Thursday morning’s rush hours.
Bluffton Township Fire District closed two lanes of S.C. 170 to extinguish a vehicle fire near the intersection of the two highways around 7 a.m.
The vehicle was experiencing engine problems when it caught on fire and was pulled into the median. There were no injuries, said Capt. Lee Levesque, spokesman for the fire district.
Google Maps indicated traffic was backed up along southbound S.C. 170 from Short Cut Road all the way to U.S. 278 during that time. Traffic also was heavy at the exit onto northbound S.C. 170 from U.S. 278.
A second area of heavy traffic was reported along eastbound U.S. 278 near Argent Boulevard, where drivers reported a minor accident.
Details about that accident were not available.
Google Maps indicated traffic backups had mostly cleared by 8:30 a.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
