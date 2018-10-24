Vehicle on fire near Hilton Head bridge backs up traffic for miles

A vehicle fire near Windmill Harbour backed up traffic for miles on U.S. 278 coming onto Hilton Head Wednesday afternoon.
Around 2:17 p.m., Google Maps showed traffic on the Hilton Head bridges was moving again after it was congested for more than an hour Wednesday.
One east-bound lane was blocked to put out the fire around 1:11 p.m., said Joheida Fister, Hilton Head Fire and Rescue spokeswoman. Hilton Head Fire and Rescue officials were investigating the scene.
Fister said the cause of the fire was not yet known and she did not know whether or not there were injuries.
Traffic cameras showed that the vehicle has been moved from the scene around 2:17 p.m.
There was also a three-car accident reported on the highway near Bluffton Road reported around 1 p.m., said Lee Levesque, spokesman for the Bluffton Township Fire District.
This story will be updated.
