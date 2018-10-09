Traffic will make your Tuesday morning commute onto Hilton Head take longer. Here’s why

It’ll take longer than normal to get onto Hilton Head Island this morning.
Traffic is backed up in the eastbound lanes from Windmill Harbor on Hilton Head Island to Tanger Outlets 1 on U.S. 278 in Bluffton and along the Bluffton flyover, according to Google Maps.
A two-car, rear end accident occurred just before 8 a.m. in the area of Windmill Harbor and U.S. 278, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage.
The cars have been moved off the road as of 8:20 a.m. and one person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, Bromage said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
