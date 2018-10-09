Crash causing delays on Hilton Head bridges, Bluffton flyover

A crash is causing delays for eastbound traffic traveling onto Hilton Head around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, traffic cameras show.
Traffic will make your Tuesday morning commute onto Hilton Head take longer. Here’s why

By Lana Ferguson

October 09, 2018 08:03 AM

It’ll take longer than normal to get onto Hilton Head Island this morning.

Traffic is backed up in the eastbound lanes from Windmill Harbor on Hilton Head Island to Tanger Outlets 1 on U.S. 278 in Bluffton and along the Bluffton flyover, according to Google Maps.

A two-car, rear end accident occurred just before 8 a.m. in the area of Windmill Harbor and U.S. 278, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage.

The cars have been moved off the road as of 8:20 a.m. and one person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, Bromage said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

