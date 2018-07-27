Video shows the scene of fatal Thursday night crash on I-95 in Jasper County
One person was killed and two injured in an accident on I-95 in Jasper County. The southbound vehicle left the road and hit a tree on the shoulder. The accident happened in an area where trees near the roadway are slated for removal.
Yacht Cove resident Linda McAndrews describes the dangers of the intersection of William Hilton Parkway and Yacht Cove Drive where Hilton Head youngster Charli Jorden Bobinchuck was stuck and killed by a car on Thursday night.
It was controversial and it took a while, but Beaufort's Boundary Street project was finished on budget and on time. Before Friday's ribbon cutting, we took a look at the new streetscape and asked some people to give us their impression of it.
An inspection crew has been out this week checking on the undersides of the U.S. 278 bridges. The work has necessitated lane-closures on the bridges which have caused traffic delays. This was the scene on Monday morning on the Graves Bridge.
Logan Cambron wants to slow speeders in his Point Comfort Road neighborhood so he patrols it in a chicken suit. He signals motorists to slow down when his speed gun tells him they are going faster than the speed limit.
The U.S. 278 bridges from the mainland to Hilton Head Island are congested and structurally deficient. The Town of Hilton Head Island and Beaufort County have a plan to fix and widen the bridges called the Gateway Corridor Project.