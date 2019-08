Untamed Lowcountry Check out this two-headed sea turtle hatchling found on a Hilton Head Island SC beach August 28, 2019 04:09 PM

A double-headed sea turtle hatchling was found on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, on a Hilton Head Island, South Carolina beach. Volunteers with the island's turtle patrol team released the sea turtle into the ocean after taking a few photos and videos.