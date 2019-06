Untamed Lowcountry What is the ACE Basin — and why is it considered one of S.C.’s ‘hidden gems?’ June 06, 2019 03:36 PM

The ACE Basin — made up of the Ashepoo, Combahee and Edisto rivers — is one of the largest wetland ecosystems on the Atlantic coast. Here's why South Carolina's Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism thinks it's a hidden gem worth exploring.