‘He loved being on the water’: Longtime Beaufort County rescue official dies

Richard “Dick” Jennings knew Beaufort County waters as well as anyone.
His knowledge was an asset for the fellow volunteers he helped dispatch over the years on various rescue missions throughout northern Beaufort County to save kayakers stranded on pluff mud and boaters who capsized during storms.
Jennings, 77 of the Shell Point area, died Saturday at the Medical University of South Carolina, his son said Monday. Jennings was a longtime volunteer for Beaufort Water Search and Rescue in Port Royal, served multiple terms leading the organization as skipper and was a tireless fundraiser for the squadron.
“If there was a place in this county or maybe even this state that was water and he didn’t know about it, that would surprise me,” said Doyle Clifton, a squad volunteer almost 25 years.
Jennings volunteered for the rescue organization for 16 years, scaling back only recently due to his health, and has been active in American Legion, said Chris Jennings, his son.
Visitation is planned from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Anderson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Port Royal United Methodist Church.
Jennings will be buried in Beaufort National Cemetery.
He served in the U.S. Coast Guard and later worked in real estate and co-owned Jennings Building Systems, a contracting business, his son said.
Jennings secured the donation of two center console boats used by the squadron and helped negotiate the purchase of an airboat for the organization, driving to Iowa and back to pick up the vessel, current skipper Clay Emminger said.
When Jennings got to Iowa, the seller told him there wasn’t a body of water nearby to test the boat, Clifton said. So they dropped the craft in a cornfield and fired it up on site.
“It changed everything,” Emminger said of the addition of the boat. “He was instrumental in making that happen. We didn’t know at the time how much we would use it, but we use it quite often.”
For a volunteer organization that relies on the generosity of the community, Jennings knew how to ask for money. He played a key role in the organization’s annual golf tournament and was successful asking local businesses for donations, Clifton said.
Jennings’ network of connections with the U.S. Coast Guard and S.C. Department of Natural Resources helped the volunteers maintain effective working relationships with the enforcement agencies. His health in recent years prevented him from participating in the squadron’s rescue missions, but helped direct operations from shore and was a primary contact for news reporters.
“He loved being on the water; he loved driving boats,” Emminger said. “He loved being involved.”
